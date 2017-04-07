Hawick textile workers help firm land right royal seal of approval

Hawick workers can bathe in the reflected glory of a right royal seal of approval from the Queen.

The monarch has bestowed her royal warrant on tailoring and countrywear business Campbell’s of Beauly.

Queen Elizabeth II last month.

Though based further north in the Highlands, the company’s long history is intrinsically linked to textile mills in Hawick, from where its materials are sourced.

This week, it achieved one of its greatest honours yet when it was granted the royal warrant for supply of tailored goods to the Queen.

As well as a thriving tailoring workshop, the business boasts a retail outlet specialising in knitwear and tweed garments, many of them made in Hawick.

The company’s chairman, James Sugden, lives just outside Hawick and was formerly boss at Johnstons of Elgin there for 20 years.

In that role, he was responsible for the textile firm’s knitwear plant in Hawick, operated in tandem with its operation in Elgin.

The workshop in Beauly has for many years been tailoring suits for the Balmoral Estate, and the company has held previous royal warrants since the 1960s, including ones for the late King Edward VIII, later the Duke of Windsor, as well as the late Queen Mother.

Mr Sugden said: “I’m delighted to receive such a prestigious seal of approval for our products.

“As with most of the businesses I’ve worked with over the last 30 years, Campbell’s is committed to tailoring in Scotland.

“In terms of the quality knitwear we stock in our shop, we also remain committed and loyal to our Hawick suppliers’ superb quality and service”.

Director John Sugden added: “We are absolutely delighted for all the team here at Campbell’s as this is such a wonderful reward for all their hard work and attention to detail.

“Many of the team have worked here for over 20 years.

“One of the first persons we shared the news with was Tom Owen, our head cutter for over 40 years.”

Campbell’s of Beauly was established in 1858 by the Campbell family and is still a family-run business today, although it was acquired by the Brookes and Sugden families in 2014.

It specialises in countrywear and knitwear, and it has its own bespoke tailoring staff, not only for the making of sporting suits but also for more formal wear, ladieswear and typical Highland dress.