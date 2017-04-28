Founder member Rob retires from Tri Cap

A founder member of Melrose-based angel syndicate Tri Capital retired from the organisation this month.

Kelso man Rob Dick retired as a director this month, having already retired as the organisation’s chairman of 13 years in February. In recognition to Rob’s outstanding contribution to TRI Cap he was made Honorary Life President and presented with the brass bell, which he had used to call order at meetings, mounted and inscribed. A graduate of Cambridge University, Rob moved from farming into entrepreneurship and set up Tri Cap in 2004, making it one of Scotland’s most active business angel syndicates.

He said: “I have a lifelong attachment to the Scottish Borders and to its business community. TRI Capital is a vehicle which melds my commitment to this part of the world while also providing tangible benefit to entrepreneurs.”

His successor as chairman Jamie Andrew added: “Rob will be a difficult act to follow. He has built TRI Cap into one of the most respected angel syndicates in Scotland with a varied portfolio of invested companies.” “I am delighted that Rob will remain an active member but from the back benches so to speak.”