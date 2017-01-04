Clelands Jaguar, Galashiels bought by Lloyd Motor Group

Lloyd Motor Group, the family-owned automotive group, has announced that it has completed the acquisition of Clelands Jaguar, Galashiels and will relocate the showroom to their Land Rover Kelso dealership.

The new home for Jaguar in the Borders region brings the Jaguar and Land Rover marques under one roof for the first time, merging the two previously separate sites in to one convenient and luxurious site.

Celebrating over 40 years in business, this latest acquisition increases Lloyd Motor’s investment in Northern England and Southern Scotland to 22 dealerships. Operating centrally from Carlisle, the group represents an extensive prestige brand portfolio of Jaguar, Land Rover, BMW, MINI, Volvo, Honda, BMW Motorrad and Honda Bikes.

Commenting on the acquisition, Bryan Lloyd, managing director of Lloyd Motors said: “As a family-owned and family-run business, our people are our most valuable asset in establishing a brand that our customers can trust. Clelands Jaguar is a great business and has a first-class team who share our passion for excellent customer service. We look forward to welcoming staff and customers to the Lloyd family.”

John Cleland, owner at Clelands, Galashiels said: “We are delighted that Lloyd Motors, along with our dedicated team, will continue to provide a great customer experience and service that we have been renowned for over the past 27 years.”

Rob Lindsay, franchise director for Lloyd Motors added: “In the coming weeks, both companies will be working together to ensure a smooth transition. It will be business as usual and we will ensure our customers’ needs remain our priority. Jaguar has a fantastic range of products and some exciting developments planned which, supported by our own ideas for the business, will enhance our customers’ experience.”