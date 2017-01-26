Branching out in the Borders

H&H Land and Property has today announced the opening of its first Scottish Land Agency office, based in Newtown St Boswells.

The addition of this new office further extends coverage for the services the company provides across the north of England and Scotland.

Since acquiring the business of John Swan and Sons last year, parent company H&H Group Plc has been eager to expand the range of professional support that they offer across Scotland. The office based at The Gatehouse, within the Mart at Newtown St Boswells, will provide hands on practical support and advice to farmers and rural businesses.

H&H Land and Property is a progressive company with a reputation for both long term investment and working closely with its customers. In strengthening its position within Scotland it aims to provide quality services and succinct advice with a strong Scottish identity.

This will include property valuations for a wide variety of purposes including taxation and option appraisals, land, farms and property sales, compulsory purchase and compensation advice, rural estate management, Landlord and Tenant advice and farm and business management.

Customers will also have the opportunity to benefit from the wider support services such as planning and development provided by their extensive team of specialist staff at their other offices.

The office will be managed by James Murphy, H&H Land and Property’s principal director for Scotland. He is joined by chartered surveyor, Douglas Orr. An RICS registered valuer, Douglas has experience of all aspects of rural practice and successfully managed a number of cases including compensation claims with utility projects.

Commenting on this major milestone for the company, James Murphy said: “St Boswells Auction Mart is a major meeting place for farmers from across the Borders and north Northumberland. In opening this new office we want the mart to be seen as a genuine business centre.”