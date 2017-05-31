Braden raises over £3k in year under canvas

Yarrow schoolboy Braden Collins has raised more than £3,200 for Diabetes UK by spending his 365 th night under canvas.

The 10-year- old had set himself the challenge of sleeping out for a full year in a tent in the garden of his home at Dryhope, St Mary’s Loch. As reported in these columns last week, his aim was to boost the coffers of Diabetes UK – a charity close to the heart of the youngster, whose dad Paul has diabetes.

Braden Collins prepares to spend his last night under canvas.

Accompanied by his faithful companion – his pet Border terrier Maisie – Braden completed his task on Sunday morning.

There to celebrate with him were family and friends who had travelled from across the UK to mark his achievement with a weekend hog roast party.

By Monday of this week, the Just Giving webpage set up by his mum Claire had generated £2,903 for the charity.

A further £300 was raised in a donation bucket put out at a weekend party at his lochside home.

“The party was a really splendid occasion with lots of our guests camping out in the field at the front of our house to show solidarity with Braden on his last night,” said Claire.

She added: “We’ve received so much positive publicity and the money raised on Braden’s webpage has just kept growing.

“I’m totally amazed by how many generous people have donated money and reading through the wonderful online comments has brought tears to my eyes.

“Paul and I are so proud of Braden and the fact he has taken his idea through to the end is completely admirable.”

The Diabetes UK bucket, along with press cuttings of Braden’s story, is now in the nearby Gordon Arms Hotel.

Anyone wishing to donate online should visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Claire-Collins15