Bowhill’s fourth year gold

Bowhill House and Country Estate retained its gold Green Tourism Award for the fourth time following glowing feedback from the awarding body during a rigorous inspection.

The visitor destination in Selkirk, which has retained its gold status since it was first awarded in 2009, was commended for the work its ranger service carries out with schools in the area, as well as for its use of local produce in the tearoom and local suppliers stocked in its shop. Other examples of Bowhill’s green practices include a robust recycling system and its biomass boiler which heats the estate’s offices.

Sarah Richardson, customer services manager, said: “All our staff work incredibly hard to ensure looking after the environment and supporting the local area is at the heart of our practices and ethos.”

Last year, pupils from St Margaret’s Primary School in Hawick visited Bowhill House and Country Estate for a tour of the gardens which inspired the design of their very own produce garden, thanks to the help of the Bowhill rangers.

The ranger service, which operates with funding assistance from Scottish Natural Heritage, worked closely with the local school children in the design and development of their garden. The activity was just one example of community initiatives undertaken by staff that helped to secure the gold award.

Green Tourism is the world’s largest sustainable certification programme.