Bowhill’s 19th century boudoir gets modern facelift

The Boudoir at Bowhill House, Selkirk - which maintains its original décor dating back to 1834 - has undergone an extensive conservation project to restore it to a bygone era.

The room’s rare, hand-painted Chinese wallpaper has been painstakingly preserved by conservators in a process that took some 14 weeks.

Conservators Mark Sandiford and Louise Drover carried out the project at the historic home of the Duke of Buccleuch and the results can be seen by the public when the house opens its doors to visitors from July 1.

The intricate wallpaper in the Boudoir, which was a favourite retreat for the late Duchess, is believed to be amongst just two examples within the UK, it had been badly damaged over the years by silverfish. The delicate process of restoring it by hand ensures it will be preserved for future generations.

Mark and Louise, who are amongst the world’s most respected and experienced paper and leather restorers, had to carefully remove the wallpaper from the wall, in its individual lengths to conserve it. Each piece was washed, old linings removed and tears and holes repaired. New linings of hand-made Japanese paper were applied.

The materials used in the project were either ’as original’ or of conservation quality to ensure longevity. The conserved wallpaper was re-hung in its original position in the Boudoir and any losses carefully re-painted.

Mark is no stranger to working in stately homes and has undertaken similar conservation projects for the Swedish royal family, Blenheim Palace, Woburn Abbey, Longleat and many of the National Trust homes.

From July 1-31. there will be two tours per day, at 1pm and 3pm, entitled ‘Boudoir and Bedrooms’. Visitors can also see the Duke’s study, the Victorian Dressing Room as well as some of the upstairs bedrooms which are used in the present day.

For more information visit www.bowhillhouse.co.uk.