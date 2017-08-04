Borders Lib Dem peers claimed £100,000 allowances last year

Have your say

Three Liberal Democrat peers from the Borders claimed a total of £103,201 in allowances for attending the House of Lords in 2016.

Lord Kirkwood of Kirkhope, Lord Steel of Aikwood and Lord Purvis of Tweed also received £41,024 in expenses, mainly for travel.

Lord Purvis.

That makes a grand total of £144,228, an average of £13,111 a month for the 11 months the upper house was in session, for the three grandees.

Members of the Lords are entitled to claim up to £300 for each sitting day they attend.

Topping the list was Lord Purvis, who, as Jeremy Purvis, was MP for Tweeddale, Ettrick and Lauderdale from 2003 to 2011.

The 43-year- old, of Berwick in Northumberland, claimed £51,146, comprising £38,850 for attendance and £12,296 in expenses.

Hansard records that Lord Purvis spoke on 11 occasions in the chamber, an average of one a month.

Lord Steel, a life peer since 1997 and, as David Steel, a Borders MP from 1965 until then, received £28,200 for attending and claimed expenses of £19,045, a total of £47,249.

The 79-year- old, of Selkirk, spoke in seven Lords debates last year.

As Archy Kirkwood, Lord Kirkwood, 71, was MP for Roxburgh and Berwickshire from 1983 to 2005.

The most prolific speaker of the three Borders Lib Dem peers, Lord Kirkwood, of Kirkhope, near Ettrickbridge, claimed a total of £45,833, comprising £36,150 for attending and £9,683 in expenses.

Another Lib Dem peer, erstwhile Berwick-upon- Tweed MP Lord Beith spoke in numerous debates and claimed a total of £46,760.

Meanwhile, Borders-based crossbencher Lord Palmer of Manderston, near Duns, alias Adrian Palmer, received £40,400 for attending and £8,720 in expenses.

The 65-year-old member of the famous biscuit-manufacturing dynasty, owners of the Huntley and Palmers factory in Suffolk, spoke on four occasions last year in the House of Lords.