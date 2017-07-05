Borders forests on market for almost £6m

Almost 2,000 acres of woodland in the Borders is up for sale with a combined asking price of £5.8m.

Lethem, the Hass and Broombaulks forests extend to 1,935 acres and are for sale together or in three lots.

The commercial conifer forests, south of Hawick and extending down to Carter Bar, comprise a combination of maturing trees ready for felling – and to provide an income – in the near future and younger mid-rotation crops.

Bounded by the A68 and A6088 roads, the land is billed as being ideally placed for timber markets and benefiting from an extensive internal road network.

The sale also includes two ruined houses, ponds, deer stalking and frontage on the Jed Water.

Jon Lambert, a partner at John Clegg and Co, the Edinburgh-based agent handling the sale, said: “The forest is of excellent quality throughout, with a combination of mature and younger crop.

“It will start to generate an income in the next three to five years, which will then continue on a rolling basis.

“In commercial forestry investment terms, this is an ideal location.

“They are extremely well placed for sawmills and processors.

“The portfolio also benefits from excellent access, both from the principal main roads that serve it and the internal road network within the forests.”

The three lots are Broombaulks Woodland, extending over 193 acres and available for about £325,000; the Hass, covering 376 acres and valued at £1.5m; and Lethem Forest, covering 1,317 acres and bearing a £4m price-tag.

Anyone interested, and with almost £6m to spare, can call 0131 229 8800 for further details.