Borderers urged to say it with flowers

Borders MP John Lamont and MSP Rachael Hamilton are urging residents of the region to show their support for our war veterans by wearing poppies ahead of Armistice Day this Saturday.

Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk MP Mr Lamont attended the launch of this year’s campaign at Dover House, the Scotland Office’s London home, and he said afterwards: “It was fantastic to be at the launch of this year’s Poppy Scotland campaign in the UK Parliament.

“In the Borders, it has been great to see so many poppy displays and poppies being worn out and about.

“Poppy Scotland does fantastic work in helping ex-servicemen and women after they have left the armed services.

“Wearing a poppy serves as a tribute to those who have lost their lives in conflict. It also helps provide much-needed funds to support our servicemen and women.”

Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire MSP Mrs Hamilton added: “‘Poppy Scotland does fantastic work all year around, and it is right that everyone supports this fantastic cause and goes the extra mile.

“I encourage everyone to go the extra mile by wearing a poppy and spreading the fantastic work Poppy Scotland does.

“The Scottish Borders has a rich tradition of supporting current and former servicemen and women with poppy displays in our towns and villages.”