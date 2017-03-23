Black and yellow sausages could be missing link for Melrose players

Ladies of the SWI have cooked up a bizarre recipe for success to beef up their local rugby team ahead of the Aberdeen Asset Management Melrose 7s – a stripy banger in their team colours made from black pudding and pineapple.

Black and yellow are the team colours of the Melrose team – home to the game of rugby sevens - and Langshaw SWI believe the handcrafted sausages could help power the lads to victory over their tournament rivals.

SWI members up and down the country are famed for their home cooking skills and are expecting a scrum as the local players scramble to try the unusual taste sensation. The ladies – some of whom have sons and grandsons in the Melrose RFC team – say the flavours were created to mirror the team’s performance on the big day: big, bold and daring.

Lindsay Holmes of Langshaw SWI tackled the plan to champion the Melrose team. She says: “The game of Sevens was invented by a local butcher in 1883 and people of Melrose love to paint the town black and yellow in celebration. We already have the famous yellow and black Melrose tart, so we thought why not link up the history of the event with a black and yellow banger for the boys.

“We made the sausages from black pudding, pork mince and pineapple. It took quite a few attempts to get the stripy effect but we think the sausages scream ‘Melrose’.”

Ahead of the world-famous tournament which takes place on Saturday, April 8, Melrose Rugby Club players were invited to a special sampling of the distinctive black and yellow sausages – and the lads proved they had the stomach for the fight that lies ahead by wolfing them down.

Melrose RFC player Craig Jackson said: “Sportsmen and women are well known for their lucky talismans. The team last won the Aberdeen Asset Management Melrose Sevens in 2011 and we’re hoping that these flamboyant bangers will be the lucky charm giving us the advantage to make us champions on home turf in 2017.”

The 126th playing of the Aberdeen Asset Management Melrose Sevens takes place on Saturday 8 April 2017. The game of rugby sevens was created in Melrose in 1883 and its popularity has spread to attract global interest and participation. Teams from across Scotland will compete against international teams in the Borders town of Melrose which takes on a carnival atmosphere for the duration of this key date in the sporting calendar.

To find out more about the Aberdeen Asset Management Melrose Sevens visit http://www.melrose7s.com.