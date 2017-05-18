Birds of a feather flock to Hawick

Have you ever wondered what it would feel like, to be able to extend your arms, spread your feathers and take to the air?

A new exhibition at Hawick Museum, featuring birds and their feathers, takes an educational and entertaining look at how our flying friends inspire and interest us so much.

The show is part of the Wilton Lodge Park Year of Feathers and Flight.

The display looks at birds and feathers from the point of view of both nature and art with informative display panels, great photographs, taxidermy and beautiful works of art and craft by local artists.

Four artists are showing their work. There are exquisite and beautifully-mounted original drawings by Hannah Longmuir and Emma Jolly, alluring framed tiles by Clare Norris of Samieston Ceramics and highly-desirable silver jewellery by Roby Kinsman-Blake - all for sale. There is also a show of feather hats with an eye-catching example by Borders-based Yvette Jelfs whose creations are sought by the high-end, international fashion market.

The nature displays include impressive photographs of Wilton Lodge Park’s bird population by Bert Lancaster and some of Hawick Museum’s collection of bird taxidermy is on show.

Admission is free.