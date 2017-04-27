Bid made for new silage pit at farm

An application for a new silage pit and access at Overhall Farm in Hawick has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council’s planning department.

The bid outlines that the pit’s walls will be constructed from earth with concrete panels.

A proposed new access road into Overhall Farm will start at an existing private farm road end which comes off the D7/3 road. The road will be four metres wide and run through a grass field to the farm steading.

A report to the committee adds: “The base will be compacted subsoil, topped with 250mm of shale rock.”