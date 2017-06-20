BeTheBestYou during Women’s Sport Week

Scottish Rugby is supporting Women’s Sport Week 2017 to inspire more women and girls to give rugby a go.

With more women’s and girls’ teams being established in Scotland every year, it’s an ideal time to try rugby at a club near you at one of our #BeTheBestYou taster sessions.

They’re free, fun and for anyone who wants to try rugby for the first time or perhaps return to the sport after a break. Go to scottishrugby.org/bestyou to sign up now.

Women’s Sport Week 2017 runs from 19-25 June and aims to celebrate, raise awareness and increase the profile of women’s sport across the UK.

Scottish Rugby will be profiling a range of women all week on scottishrugby.org and sharing their rugby journey to encourage women and girls to try rugby.

Scotland Women player Rhona Lloyd, who will be among those featured, started playing rugby at Tynecastle High School in Edinburgh.

She is one of Scotland’s rising stars having made her debut for the national women’s team in last year’s Six Nations.

She also made her debut for Scotland Women 7s at the Rugby Europe Seven’s Women’s Trophy this month, scoring in the opening match and going on to be top try scorer with 12 tries.

The 20-year-old said: “I played loads of sports when I was young then I felt like I had to choose one and rugby was always my favourite.

“I like the physical aspect of the game and in terms of team sports I feel like rugby has a lot of camaraderie and there’s a position for everybody.

“I’ve met some great people so it’s probably the social aspect that first got me involved.”

Head of Women’s and Girls’ Rugby, Sheila Begbie, said: “Women’s Sport Week is a fantastic opportunity to raise the profile of rugby and all sports in general.

“We launched #BeTheBestYou earlier this year to encourage more women and girls to try rugby as we aim to increase the number of female players.

“The campaign so far been a success with our #BeTheBestYou taster sessions at clubs across Scotland being well attended, and with more clubs establishing women’s teams it’s never been a better time to start playing.

“Women’s Sport Week is also an opportunity to highlight the great work being done to grow women’s rugby in Scotland and also inspire women of all ages and sizes to try it at least once - you never know until you give it a go.”

Go to scottishrugby.org/bestyou to sign up for a free #BeTheBestYou taster session