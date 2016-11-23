Animal Matters

Obviously at this time of year everyone’s thoughts turn to Christmas; who we need to send cards to, who we need to buy presents for, who we sit next to who at the table etc etc.

The recent hit film A Street Cat Named Bob has also had a huge amount of publicity recently and it is likely that this may mean an increase in people looking to adopt a cat as a present for Christmas.

Here are just a few of these things to consider first. They are all common sense but emotion can override reason when faced with a beautiful cat looking for a forever home! This relationship could easily last for 15 years or more.

Although cats don’t need the same amount of space as most dogs they do need safe areas and hiding places. Crucially, they need access to outdoors. They may not wish to go out very much or they may be out all the time but the important thing is that it has to be their choice. Most cats, not all, will exhibit stress if they cannot get out and will start to pee and poo around the house, damage furnishings, become less happy to be stroked etc.

Naturally, being a Rescue Centre, we think that adopting a cat from a charity like ours is the best way to go. The adult cats are fully vaccinated, neutered and litter trained before being put up for adoption and the staff have a really good understanding of the cat’s personality and needs.

If, after thinking it through, you still believe that you could give a cat a loving, forever home then give us a ring. It could be the start of a rewarding relationship that could last for years to come.