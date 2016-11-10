Animal Matters

I speak regularly with colleagues from other rescue centres and we all face very similar challenges every day, one of these being the lack of experienced dog walkers who we can call upon.

All of our dogs are regularly walked several times a day. The routes taken are changed in order to give them additional stimulus and we also have our free run 10 acre facility across the main A68. The problem is that each one of these walks requires suitable supervision to ensure that the dogs receive uniform instruction and training as well as ensuring the safety of all parties concerned.

We are no different to most centres in that many of the dogs we admit to the centre have some form of behavioural issue, often as a result of a general lack of awareness of their needs by previous owners, and a major part of our work focuses on rehabilitation and training. In order to be effective in this area considerable time and effort is needed to counter, often years, of poor experience.

Although our team is more than capable, in terms of their skills and experience, each walk out with an individual dog can take an hour or more. What we really need is experienced walkers and handlers who can work with our staff to follow care plans that are developed for each individual dog.

Obviously there are lots of details to cover concerning this role and you can contact us by phone, email, Facebook etc if interested. This is a vitallly important part of what we do. You could really help to increase the chances of one of the dogs to find their forever home. Get in touch with us and have a chat to see if this might be right for you.