A7 crash victim is named

The young man killed in a car crash on the A7 on Monday has been named by police.

Harry Blowing, 18, from Etterby Scaur in Carlisle was killed in the single vehicle collisiong just after 7pm at Kirkton Burn bridge at Bush of Ewes, near Langholmm.

He was freed from his black BMW 320 car by fire and rescue personnel and transferred by helimed to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary, where he died later that same evening.

The A7 road at the scene was closed to allow a full road traffic collision examination to take place and also to inspect damage caused to a bridge parapet.

Police are still appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Leigh McCulloch of the Lockerbie police station said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this crash to come forward and speak to us and likewise would want to speak to anyone who may have seen the black BMW driving south prior to the collision.

“Callers can speak to a police officer at Lockerbie trunk roads policing unit through the 101 number”.

The incident number to quote is: 20170807-3277 of Monday, August 7.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.