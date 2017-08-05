A68 to be shut north of Lauder for three nights

The A68 is to be closed at night north of Lauder for three days for roadworks later this month.

The Edinburgh-Darlington road will be shut between Wiselawmill and Carfraemill from 8pm until 6am daily from Monday, August 28, to Wednesday, August 30, for resurfacing and work on its verges.

That will be followed by the installation of temporary traffic lights and daytime traffic loops on Thursday, August 31, between 9am and 1pm to monitor vehicle movements.

“This improvement programme will benefit around 3,963 vehicles which use this stretch of the A68 each day by improving the condition of the carriageway and associated verges and reducing the need for future, more extensive maintenance,” said a spokesman for Amey, the company responsible for maintenance of the route.

Diversions will be put in place overnight.

Traffic other than lorries intending to use the southbound A68 will be directed to exit the A68 at Carfraemill roundabout to join the A697 to Lauder, turn right at the B6362 junction, head west, then rejoin the A68.

Northbound traffic will follow the same diversion but in the opposite direction.

Lorries intending to use the southbound A68 will be directed to exit the A68 at Carfraemill to join the A697 towards Whiteburn, turn right at the A6089 junction and continue south to Gordon, turn rightonto the A6105 and rejoin the A68 at Earlston.

Northbound heavy goods vehicles will follow the same diversion route but in the opposite direction.

Real-time journey information is available at www.trafficscotland.org or via Twitter @TrafficScotland