A tale of the best king we never had

To celebrate the rich history of Bowhill House, a series of talks has been organised to take visitors on a fascinating journey through time.

The next talk will explore the life of the first Duke through his art collection, entitled ‘Buccleuch to the Block: The Tale of James, Duke of Monmouth’, will take place on Friday, June 2, at 2pm.

James, Duke of Monmouth was the favoured son of Charles II and a prominent commander in the Anglo-Dutch wars of the period. Through marriage he became the first Duke of Buccleuch in 1663. His career and life, ended in 1685 following an ill-fated rebellion against the rule of his uncle, James II.

Bowhill House guide Norman Bowman will take visitors on a journey through time and tell the story of the great Royal rebel with a collection of paintings and artefacts.

The five-part series of talks takes place in Bowhill’s Theatre – once a game larder and now an intimate setting for an array of theatrical performances. Held to mark VisitScotland’s Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology, they will reveal the Buccleuch family’s fascinating history, discuss the treasures of each House, and explore the architectural heritage of Bowhill up close.

Tickets £6 from www.bowhillhouse.co.uk.