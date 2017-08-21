2017 Hizzy Memorial Run will also be tribute to late friend John

The route for this year’s fundraising motorbike ride in memory of racing champion Steve ‘Hizzy’ Hislop has been revealed, and it will be going far and wide, taking in both England and East Lothian.

This year’s Hizzy Memorial Run, the 15th, is taking place this Sunday, August 27, and proceeds will go to Motor Neurone Disease Scotland as a tribute to John Dobbie, of Bonchester Bridge and later Hawick, a family friend killed by the condition.

Last year's Hizzy Memorial Run.

The ride will begin and end in Hislop’s mother Margaret’s home village of Denholm, as it has done every year since 2011, having previously set off from Dundee.

A cavalcade of hundreds of motorcyclists will leave Denholm Green at 10am and head east, via Kelso and Coldstream, to Berwick, arriving about 11am.

The riders taking part will then head north to Eyemouth, Dunbar and Haddington before returning south west to Denholm, via Lauder, Earlston, St Boswells, Selkirk and Hislop’s birthplace of Hawick.

There will be a parade through Hawick at 3pm prior to the riders’ return to Denholm 20 minutes later.

Run organiser Wendy Oliver, another family friend of the Hislops, said: “As usual, we have tried to make the route different from previous years, using the best roads we can find, for surface and for views and, above all, safety.

“Whilst the run was started to raise funds for the two bronze statues of Steve in Hawick and on the Isle of man, it is a great tribute to all the Hislop family that these runs have gone from strength to strength every year and that Borders people come out to support the riders and give so generously for charity.

“This year’s chosen charity is MND Scotland.

“Sadly, John Dobbie passed away at the beginning of this year after a very brave battle with MND.

“John knew all the Hislop family very well and was an avid supporter of both Steve and Garry. We therefore felt this was an apt charity for 2017.”

For details, call Wendy on 01450 870221 or email her at tboliver@btconnect.com

Hawick-born Steve was twice British superbike champion and was one of the most successful-ever competitors in the annual TT races on the Isle of Man.

He was killed in a helicopter crash near Teviothead in 2003 at the age of 41, and the annual fundraising event, now in aid of charity, is staged to keep his memory alive.

Last year’s 150-mile ride raised almost £1,800 for Blood Bikes Scotland.