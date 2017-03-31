15th Hizzy Memorial Run will raise cash for motor neurone disease charities

This year’s Hizzy Memorial Run from Denholm will help raise funds for people suffering from motor neurone disease, it has been announced.

The event, being staged for the 15th time, will be held on Sunday, August 27, starting at 9.30am and wrapping up around 4pm.

Steve 'Hizzy' Hislop with his mother Margaret.

Hundreds of motorcyclists are again expected to turn out to honour former superbike champion Steve Hislop.

Hawick-born Steve was twice superbike champion and one of the most successful-ever competitors in the annual TT races on the Isle of Man.

He was killed in a helicopter crash near Teviothead in 2003 at the age of 41, and the annual fundraising event is staged to keep his memory alive.

The exact route for this year’s route around the Borders has yet to be announced, but the event is again expected to begin and end on Denholm Green, as it has since 2011, previously beginning in Dundee.

The race was started in 2003 by fellow racer and friend Alan Duffus.

It still regularly attracts hundreds of entrants, including fellow racers such as John McGuinness and Ian McVeighty.

Last year’s 150-mile ride raised almost £1,800 for Blood Bikes Scotland.