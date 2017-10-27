£1,000 grant offers Hawick project food for thought

Members of Hawick Congregational Church are feeling just grand after being given money earmarked to reduce health inequalities.

It is among 42 voluntary and community groups this week allocated funding by Community Food and Health Scotland (CFHS) to promote and deliver healthy eating initiatives.

CFHS, part of NHS Health Scotland, aims to ensure that everyone in Scotland has the opportunity, ability and confidence to access a healthy and acceptable diet.

Hawick Congregational Church, in Bourtree Place, has been awarded £1,000 for a scheme it runs encouraging people to try out different foods.

Bill Gray, lead officer at CFHS, said: “We know that health inequalities hold Scotland back.

“We also know that the people who live, work and play in a community are best placed to develop solutions that address them.

“That is why, alongside national actions to reduce health inequalities, we have funded community groups across Scotland to use the skills and knowledge of local people and work together to address barriers to accessing healthy food.”