Scouts become Youth Approved

Scouts Scotland is involving its members more in setting its agenda to that every part of Scouting becomes “Youth Approved”.

The organisations has introduced the Youth Approved Award, which has been developed by young people in Scotland to award and recognise the commitment to delivering Youth Shaped Scouting.

Youth Shaped Scouting, or Youth Involvement, aims to ensure that young people’s thoughts and opinions are listened to and valued throughout their time in the Scouting and help them to develop confidence, resilience and the skills they require in other areas of their lives.

This month the charity is celebrating #YouShape Month, when Scouts Scotland will shine a light on young people shaping Scouting in partnership with adults.

Katie Docherty, Scouts Scotland chief executive, said: “We want our young people to shape their own adventure, take responsibility, develop new skills, make their own decisions, and influence their own Scout Programme. We know this helps young people to develop confidence, resilience and the skills they require in the world outside of Scouting.

“I’m very excited to see the launch of our Youth Approved Award as part of #YouShape Month. Ensuring that Scouting is led by young people in partnership with adults is at the heart of our values. Scouting is all about empowering, inspiring and supporting our young people throughout their Scouting journey.”

The charity has already set up a National Youth Advisory Group, which is a platform for young people to discuss the matters in Scouting that are important to them. This is currently being rolled out across the country in local formats.

Scouts Scotland is the largest mixed volunteer-led youth movement in Scotland with around 40,000 members and 8000 volunteers.