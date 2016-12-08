Revealed: Is this the face of Robert the Bruce?

Scots will finally be able to look at what could have been the face of Scotland’s greatest king, after scientists and historians joined forces to create the images.

The realistic depictions of the head of Robert the Bruce show him in his warrior prime, and how he may have looked as he suffered from leprosy.

Is this how Robert the Bruce could have looked? Pic and video: SWNS

The images were unveiled at the University of Glasgow after historians worked with craniofacial experts from Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU).

In the first images of the king, he is seen to have a large head with dark brown hair and brown eyes. It is likely he would have had a muscular neck and strong frame.

It is clear he would have benefited from a first-class diet and would have had a physique to prepare him for the brutality of medieval warfare.