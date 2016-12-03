Practical tips to ensure you are ready for winter

As the weather starts to get colder it is important to get prepared now rather than waiting until extreme weather affects us.

Recent winters have proven Scottish weather is unpredictable. It can cause a range of problems but everyone can get ready by taking action now.

When it comes to severe weather it is important to stay informed (register for alerts with the Met Office and Floodline or listen to local news reports), be prepared and think if there are others you can help.

Some practical tips to get you started:

• Identify family or neighbours in your community who may need a help if severe weather strikes – have their phone numbers to hand and offer to help them prepare.

• Make a household plan and collect together items that will be important to you and your family in an emergency.

• Pack a few essential items in your car such as an ice scraper and de-icer, a torch and spare batteries, a shovel for snow, warm clothes, boots and a blanket; and some food and a warm drink in a flask.

• Ensure your work place has severe weather contingencies in place.

• If you live in an area at risk of flooding, register with Floodline on 0345 988 1188.

There are many simple actions we can take to get ready. It doesn’t take long and isn’t expensive, but some advance planning could make all the difference.

For more information go to www.readyscotland.org.