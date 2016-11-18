Pen a Christmas tale to win £1,500

Children from Scotland can make their school’s Christmas wishes come true - by taking part in a national writing competition.

Sam Hay, author of the Undead Pets series, and cartridgesave.co.uk are inviting children aged between four and 11 to write a short story (maximum 200 words) or poem inspired by winter or Christmas, for a chance to win £1,500 for their school.

The Write Christmas competition, back for its third consecutive year, will select the top 50 entries from across the UK to be published in a special free to download e-book, to be released in December.

In addition, one overall winner will receive a £1,500 grant for their school to spend on books or writing equipment. Two runners-up will each secure a £250 each for their schools. Both the overall winner and the runners-up will also get a stocking packed full of festive treats worth £50 for themselves.

Last year’s winner was Anouk Wood, aged 7, who captured the judges’ imagination with her “highly original, funny and well written” story about the secret to making a magic Santa suit.

Closing date for entries is December 5.

For full details visit www.cartridgesave.co.uk/printwhatmatters/write-christmas