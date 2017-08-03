NOSTALGIA: Langholmites celebrate a goodly heritage in 1967

“The lines are fallen unto us in pleasant places. Yea, we have a goodly heritage.”

These words of the Psalmist appeared to be the slogan among Langholm people on common riding Friday in 1967. Muckletooners old and young participated in the enactment of all the quaint ceremonies associated with their common riding, and in so doing that year displayed a fervour and an enthusiasm which fairly baffled description. Leading the week’s festivities was Cornet Colin Barnfather, incidentally the youngest ever to hold the office, who was accompanied by his right and left-hand men, ex-cornets Ronnie Hudson and David McVittie.

Langholm Common Riding 1967.

