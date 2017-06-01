NOSTALGIA: Ice cream and machine guns in Jedburgh

It was a mixture of ice cream and machine guns in Jedburgh this weekend in 1992 when a crack troop of Italian soldiers took a break from a ‘waving the flag for NATO’ exercise.

The Susa Alpini Battalion was part of NATO’s multinational rapid reaction corps which was using Otterburn Camp as its base for exercise ‘Ardent Ground’, involving soldiers from Britain, Holland, Belgium, Germany, United States and Italy. They were carrying out deterrence patrolling in areas around Kelso, Hawick and Jedburgh when they were tempted by Jedburgh’s Mercat Cafe owner Donato Marcantonio’s ice creams.

