NOSTALGIA: Hobkirk School 1996

Pupils at Hobkirk Primary School were saying a fond farewell to their head teacher this week in 1996.

Steven Smith, who had been head at the small rural primary for nearly 18 years, was pictured with the school pupils before leaving to take up the post of head teacher at Newcastelton Primary School.

Mr Smith received presentations from Emma Ross and Anthony Dale on behalf of the pupils; Mrs Gillian Usher and Mrs Val McManmon, staff; Mrs Brenda Glennie, parent teacher association; and Peter Deane, former pupils.

School cook Hazel Rae baked and iced a special cake for the occasion.

Send us your old photographs, with a short caption, to hawicknews@jpress.co.uk