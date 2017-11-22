Nostalgia: Hawick’s highland dancers 1987

Pupils of the Lesley McFarlane School of Highland Dancing gained many successes on the competition circuit in 1987.

They gathered for a group photograph to celebrate whilst at the same time donating the proceeds from that year’s fundraising concert to the Cencar Research campaign. Young dancer Laura Millar presented the cheque for £200 to Mrs Jenny Thomson, centre, who collected it on behalf of the charity. The youngsters had competed at multiple competitions in Edinburgh and Eyemouth that year.

