NOSTALGIA: Can you help name these mystery locomen?

This old photo of a steam locomotive, with a possible Hawick connection, has been supplied by Gary Straiton, a ScotRail driver at Perth who is looking to name the men in the picture.

He said the photograph was probably taken at Kelso, and said: “No. 78048 had a very short lifespan of just over eight years and spent most of it at either St Margaret’s shed in Edinburgh or based at Hawick loco shed. I keep in touch with a retired colleague, Tam Noble, who came to Perth in 1963 when Galashiels shed closed. He is positive they are not Gala lads. Perhaps of additional interest is that the token the fireman is holding apparently is engraved ‘Roxburgh Jn-Kelso’.”

If you can help Gary, contact kathryn.wylie@jpress.co.uk