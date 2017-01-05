NOSTALGIA: 2007 Hawick High

This week in 2007 Alan Williamson was reflecting on his first two months as new head teacher at Hawick High School.

Mr Williamson, 37, became the youngest-ever rector of a Borders secondary school when he took up the post at his own alma mater.

He was full of praise for his “inspirational” predecessor Neil Horne who has retired after 13 years as head teacher.

“My aim is to follow the very high standard which Neil has maintained in the school for so many years,” said Mr Williamson, who has more reason than most to be grateful to his former boss. “Neil actually taught me French and Russian when I was a pupil here,” he explained. “He inspired me back then and has continued to do so, guiding me in my personal development and teaching me the art of leadership.”

