NOSTALGIA: 1996 Trinity Primary

Trinity pupils brave the cold at Ormiston.
This week in 1996, primary seven pupils from Trinity Primary School were braving the cold to pay a winter visit to Ormiston Farm near Hawick. Pupils Michael Davidson and Amie McDermot, pictured with their classmates above, planted a tree there to mark National Tree Week, under the supervision of country ranger Keith Robson. The school incorporated this in its study of farming which had been encouraged by Mr McTaggart from Ormiston Farm, who had given special advice and help to the children during the project. Send us your old nostalgia photos, along with a brief caption and the date it was taken, to southern-newsdesk@jpress.co.uk