NOSTALGIA: 1996 Hawick Legion

This week in 1996 around 90 members and guests attended the British Legion annual dinner in the O’Connel Street Clubrooms.

Main guest was Douglas Johnston, a former police officer and later a full-time official at Legion headquarters in Edinburgh. Absent comrades was proposed by Captain Noel Wright, Salvation Army, followed by the lament by piper Cameron Renwick.

John Aitken proposed the toast to the guests and the reply was given by Jim Anderson.

Visitors included guests from the Angling, Burns, Ex-Servicemen’s, Golf and Liberal Clubs, and Saxhorn Band.

Entertainment was provided by the singing quartet of Michael Aitken, Bert Armstrong, David Gibb and Viv Sharp.