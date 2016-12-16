Girl Guide presentation at Newcastleton

This week in 1986 parents and friends gathered at Newcastleton School Hall for the presentation of the County Guide Patrol Shield to 1st Liddesdale Guides. The 16-strong company have for the first time won the shield, which was by the Guide movement, in which 20 other companies in the Roxburghshire area took part.

Every guide participated in compilinig an eight-page tabloid newspaper which they called the Copshaw Kid News. The guides showed off their flair and imagination with articles on local events, stories, farming and puzzles. The judge was particularly impressed with the attention given to detail.

Guides County Comissioner, Mrs Gillian Thomson made the presentation and also gave a company prize of the Round the World Guiding Trefoil.