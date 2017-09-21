Exchange Bar proves it has success on tap once again

Regulars are raising their glasses in celebration at a Hawick pub as it has once again been recognised in the Campaign for Real Ale’s Good Beer Guide.

The Exchange Bar, known locally as Dalton’s after a former owner, is the only town bar to gain entry into the 2018 edition of the beer buffs’ bible.

It’s another reason for good cheer at the Silver Street watering hole.

Earlier this year, it was selected as winner of the second beer quality award handed out by Camra’s Edinburgh and south-east Scotland branch

The annual award is given out to the pubs that rack up the highest average beer score over the course of a year.

Scores of zero to five are submitted by Camra members as they drink in pubs, nought being undrinkable or if no real ale is available and the top score being classed as absolutely stunning.

Entry in the guide is another accolade for Jim Paris and wife Eileen, owners of the Exchange Bar since 2003.

Jim said: “We have been included in the Good Beer Guide for a number of years. I usually have one real ale on but offer two when it’s a busy time.

“I tend to have local beers from Born in the Borders, at Lanton Mill, on tap quite regularly and Broughton Ales, from Biggar.”

“These are quite popular. It’s about variety. We like to change them to give everybody a taste of different local ales.”