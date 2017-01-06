Bonchester plays host to hunt on Hogmanay

Spectators and riders alike poured into Bonchester Bridge on Saturday to observe the traditional new year’s meet organised by the Jedforest Hunt.

This year’s meets took place on Hogmanay because New Year’s Day fell on a Sunday.

Johnny Richardsonn preparing for the Jedforest Hunt at Bonchester.

However, the change in day did not deter the crowds of riders taking part with more than 50 supporters on horseback and many more out in force to watch the spectacle before the hunt, led by master huntsmen Ronan Brown and Clive Richardson, took to the countryside surrounding Ruberslaw and Bonchester.

Jedforest Hunt secretary Jennie Pole said: “We had a tremendous turnout with well over 50 riders and there was a large amount of spectators lining both sides of the road.

“We were served lovely hospitality by the Horse and Hound pub, it was a nice day weather wise and we enjoyed good conditions.”

Keeping up the new year’s day tradition, hunstman Johnny Richardson took the hounds to gather outside the Horse and Hound the following day. Purely a social spectacle to keep up the custom, families who welcome in the new year with a trip to see the hounds every year, were able to keep up their tradition visit.

Ronan Brown enjoys a nip from Laura Williamson.

Jennie added: “People like to support the old traditions in spite of the fact we weren’t hunting. People travelled from afar to see the spectacle of the hounds and to wish everyone well for the new year.”